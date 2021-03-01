AC Milan contract rebel’s big decision could trigger transfer chain reaction that would send PSG star to Chelsea

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Keylor Navas could find refuge at Chelsea if Gianluigi Donnarumma is recruited from AC Milan over the summer, according to Don Balon.

Donnarumma owes his career to date to Rossoneri for the faith they showed in him as a teenager. However, his contract is due to expire in the summertime, and in modern football, you never truly know where a player’s loyalties lie.

As per Don Balon, PSG are hoping to tempt Donnarumma into moving to the Parc des Princes this summer, rather than renewing his contract with Milan and committing to the club that gave him an opportunity to shine in the professional game.

If Donnarumma were to move to PSG, that would free up Keylor Navas, who would likely lose his starting spot under Mauricio Pochettino, with Donnarumma looking likely to be one of the best keepers of his generation.

Don Balon believe that could send Navas to Chelsea, with the former Real Madrid man having a close relationship with Thomas Tuchel from their time spent together in Paris.

The suggestion is in the deal would not require any great deal of investment from Chelsea’s side, and all due respect to Edouard Mendy to Kepa Arrizabalaga, it would be a considerable upgrade in that area of the field.