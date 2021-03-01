Former Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu arrested on corruption charges

Former Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu has been arrested on alleged corruption charges, according to Football Espana.

This relates to a story that did the rounds a couple of years ago, with Barcelona found to have used social media accounts to discredit players.

This included Barca stars like Lionel Messi and Gerard Pique, who were known to be opponents of Bartomeu.

It will be interesting to see how this develops, and it’s a remarkable story involving someone who held such a high position at such a big club.

Bartomeu was not a particular popular Barcelona president, and it’s not long now until presidential elections to replace him.

Joan Laporta, who has been president at the Nou Camp in the past, looks the favourite to succeed Bartomeu.