Menu

‘Gabigol has everything to be the greatest striker in Flamengo’s history’ – Club legend has high praise for striker Gabriel Barbosa

Posted by

After fizzling out in Europe, with stints at SL Benfica and Inter Milan, Gabriel Barbosa returned to Brazil, where he’s rediscovered himself. 

During his time in Portugal and Italy, the 24-year-old scored two goals; however, since arriving at Clube de Regatas do Flamengo in 2019, Barbosa found his goal-scoring, which earned him the nickname Gabigol.

More Stories / Latest News
DONE DEAL: Man United set to make first signing of summer 2021 as AC Milan star agrees contract
Real Madrid prepared to listen to offers for star defender, €70M bid could tempt Florentino Perez into sale
Video: Vinicius Jr saves Real Madrid’s blushes late on with deflected effort to hold Real Sociedad to a draw

In his two seasons with the Rio de Janeiro-based club, Gabigol has made 81 appearances and has scored 55 goals. Furthermore, the striker is one of the key figures in a golden era for Flamengo as they’ve won back-to-back Brasileirão Série A titles and won the 2019 Copa Libertadores.

With three significant trophies and scoring goals at a high rate, one Flamengo legend believes that Gabigol has the opportunity to be the greatest goal scorer in club history.

During an interview with O Dia (via TNT Sports), Zico, one of Flamengo’s legends, discussed the Brazilian striker’s opportunity to enter that idol status.

“I think Gabigol has everything to be the greatest striker in Flamengo’s history. It’s getting there. His performance got better and better, consolidating himself as one of the greats,” Zico said.

“He’s already gone down in history. He is young and can do much more, and hopefully, he can do it. Doing this is always good to give joy to the Rubro-Negro fan and, logically, we always expect this from a guy who has the potential that he has.”

More Stories Brasileirão CONMEBOL Flamengo gabigol Gabriel Barbosa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.