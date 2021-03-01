Menu

Zlatan Ibrahimovic injury could keep him out of Old Trafford return for Man United-AC Milan clash next week

Manchester United FC
Posted by

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic could reportedly be set to miss out on his emotional return to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United in the Europa League next week.

The veteran Swede spent a memorable year and a half at Man Utd a few years ago and it would have been great to see him back in Manchester once again next Thursday night for this big game.

MORE: Latest AC Milan injury news ahead of Man Utd Europa League clash

However, it’s now being reported that Ibrahimovic has picked up an injury which looks set to keep him out for ten days, putting his participation in the first leg of the tie in serious doubt…

More Stories / Latest News
European giants eye Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta as potential managerial replacement
Tony Adams warns Arsenal about becoming a “feeder club”, names the star player who could seek a transfer
Bundesliga star breaks silence on Man United transfer links

United fans will be disappointed not to see Ibrahimovic back at the Theatre of Dreams again, but perhaps he can make it back to face them in the second leg at the San Siro.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side got past Real Sociedad in the last round, but this will be a tougher game as they look to progress in this competition.

More Stories Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.