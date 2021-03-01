Zlatan Ibrahimovic injury could keep him out of Old Trafford return for Man United-AC Milan clash next week

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic could reportedly be set to miss out on his emotional return to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United in the Europa League next week.

The veteran Swede spent a memorable year and a half at Man Utd a few years ago and it would have been great to see him back in Manchester once again next Thursday night for this big game.

However, it’s now being reported that Ibrahimovic has picked up an injury which looks set to keep him out for ten days, putting his participation in the first leg of the tie in serious doubt…

Lesione del muscolo lungo adduttore sx. Verrà rivalutato con esame strumentale fra 10 di giorni #Calhanoglu edema dei muscoli flessori mediali della coscia sinistra. Verrà rivalutato secondo evoluzione clinica#Rebic esami strumentali hanno dato esito negativo — Antonio Vitiello (@AntoVitiello) March 1, 2021

United fans will be disappointed not to see Ibrahimovic back at the Theatre of Dreams again, but perhaps he can make it back to face them in the second leg at the San Siro.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side got past Real Sociedad in the last round, but this will be a tougher game as they look to progress in this competition.