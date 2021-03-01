Real Madrid have already held talks over signing €100m-rated Man United target

Real Madrid are reportedly targeting a transfer deal for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho and already held some talks over signing him back in January.

It seems Manchester United are no longer looking a possible destination for Sancho, and Real Madrid now look in a strong position to sign the England international for around €100million, or possibly less if they can agree on a swap deal, according to Todo Fichajes.

Los Blancos would do well to land this hugely talented young player, with Sancho showing his immense talent in his time in the Bundesliga.

It would be exciting to see Sancho in the Premier League, but Todo Fichajes now suggests another move abroad is more likely for the 20-year-old.

Sancho could be a great Galactico signing for Real Madrid, who look in need of fresh blood in attack after some poor form from recent signings like Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic.

It could be a blow for Man Utd to miss out, however, as they also lack enough spark in the final third after some unconvincing recent form that has seen them fall out of the title race.

