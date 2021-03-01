Menu

Under-fire official pulls out of another Premier League fixture as ex-ref says he “lost focus” during free-kick calamity

Brighton and Hove Albion West Bromwich Albion FC
Posted by

Under-fire referee Lee Mason has pulled out of a second Premier League fixture through ‘injury’. How very convenient…

Mason had an absolute stinker during West Brom’s victory over Brighton on Saturday.

MORE: “A total, utter, shameful, disgraceful piece of nonsense!” – Jeff Stelling slaughters referee Lee Mason for shambolic ruling out of Brighton goal at West Brom

Having blown his whistle prematurely indicating Lewis Dunk could take a free-kick, he decided to change his mind after realising Baggies keeper Sam Johnstone was not in position and had been beaten in a pretty unsportsmanlike manner.

He had no real, legitimate grounds to disallow it, though. It looked as though he had panicked.

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher told Sky Sports that Mason had “lost focus” at the time of the incident.

He has now, quite conveniently, lost his fitness. Mason will not be involved the midweek round of fixtures, either. He is apparently too injured to be the fourth official.

More Stories / Latest News
Neymar and Mauricio Pochettino have difference of opinion over Barcelona Champions League second leg
“He contributes nothing” – These Real Madrid fans vent frustration as Zinedine Zidane selects “Spanish fraud” midfielder
“He’s going to play in Barcelona” – Pep Guardiola confirms Manchester City ace will be leaving in the summer

Whether or not Mason is legitimately injured is unclear, but it is a huge coincidence, no doubt.

It looks like a pretty transparent way for the FA and PGMOL to get him out of the firing line…

More Stories Lee Mason

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.