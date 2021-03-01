Leeds United journalist lifts lid on Raphinha’s contract details amid transfer speculation

Leeds United focused journalist Phil Hay, who works for The Athletic, has spoken out about the finer details of star attacker Raphinha’s current contract.

Raphinha, 24, joined Marcelo Bielsa’s Whites during last summer’s transfer window after making a £17m switch from French side Rennes.

Since the South American’s arrival in England’s top-flight, Raphinha has seen his stock rise.

A series of match-winning performances have seen the Brazilian emerge as one of this campaign’s best players.

After featuring in 22 matches in all competitions so far this season, the skilful 24-year-old has already racked up an impressive 10 direct goal contributions.

In light of the talented winger’s continued inspired form, Raphinha has seen his name linked with a big move to the likes of Liverpool.

However, speaking during a recent Q&A session with fans, journalist Hay has shed some light on the current situation surrounding Leeds’ star-man.

One fan asked: “Do you know if Raphinha has a sell-on clause in his contract? Or a buy out clause?

“It seems ludicrous that Rennes have sold him for that price to us.”



Hay responded saying: “There are clauses in it. It was £17m plus add-ons but I’m not aware of a buy-out clause.

“You’re right about Rennes. I can’t understand their thinking at all. They seemed happy to take what they could get for him and essentially cover the cost of what they paid to Sporting CP. Very odd.”

Alongside Liverpool, Manchester United have also recently seen their name thrown into the mix to land Raphinha.

However, Stretty News were quick to squash those reports, stating that the Red Devils have no intention of pursuing a move for the 24-year-old.

Nevertheless, should Hay’s information prove to be accurate, Leeds United fans should feel confident they’ll get to see much more of their star attacker.