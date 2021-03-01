Menu

Liverpool consider summer move for Real Madrid star, deal could be done in the region of £30M

Liverpool are plotting a summer swoop for Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio, according to Todo Fichajes.

The Reds overcame bottom of the table Sheffield United yesterday evening, winning 2-0. While the champions beating a side that had lost 20 of their 25 league games would not normally be worthy of acknowledgement, let alone praise, it did signal a potential end to a rotten run for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

FSG must be under no illusions, though, major investment into the squad is required if Liverpool want to have any hope of challenging Manchester City for the Premier League next campaign. Todo Fichajes believe that Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio could be one player targeted to bridge the gap.

The report claims that Liverpool have previously sniffed around Asensio, but a deal never came to fruition. They could now revive their interest, with a €35M (£30M) fee thought to be enough to prise him away from Real Madrid. He has less than 18 months remaining on his contract, as per Transfermarkt.

Whether it be as a no. 10, linking Liverpool’s midfield with the attack, or strengthening a forward line which has faltered all too often this campaign, barring Mohamed Salah, of course, Asensio looks as though he would be a worthy addition to the Liverpool squad – on paper, anyway.

