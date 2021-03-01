Jurgen Klopp drops possible hint over Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool future

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has dropped a possible hint over the future of star player Mohamed Salah.

The German tactician heaped praise onto Salah and made it clear he hopes the Egypt international will be at Anfield for a long time to come.

This follows Salah himself possibly flirting with a big move to one of Real Madrid or Barcelona in La Liga, as reported by the Liverpool Echo.

“It’s just a bit awkward when I have to praise my own players, which I like to do to be honest, but especially in Mo’s case, the numbers speak for themselves,” Klopp is quoted by the Echo.

“Mo is not only a goalscorer, he has developed as a footballer as well. He is a very, very important player for us and hopefully he will be that for a very long time of course.”

Liverpool fans will surely be hoping Salah is going nowhere after the tremendous impact he’s made in his time on Merseyside.

The 28-year-old joined the Reds from Roma back in 2017 and has scored 118 goals in 188 appearances for the club, helping them to win the Champions League and Premier League in the last few years.

Klopp won’t want to lose a player like that any time soon, though of course he’d surely be good enough to be a star player at the likes of Real and Barca as well.

