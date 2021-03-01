Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones paid a classy tribute to team-mate Alisson after the Brazilian goalkeeper’s father recently died.

Jones took a moment to mention his grieving colleague after scoring the opening goal against Sheffield United in last night’s Premier League victory.

Watch below for this touching moment from Jones…

"I'd like to take this time to say this goal is for Ali's Dad. If Ali sees this, this one's for you bro!" ?? Curtis Jones dedicated his goal to Alisson's late father yesterday in Liverpool's win at Sheffield United.pic.twitter.com/DBg5C7mA9j — Sky Sports (@SkySports) March 1, 2021

Liverpool have not been at their best recently, but got back to winning ways at Bramall Lane.

And this nice touch from Jones shows the team spirit in the squad clearly remains strong.

