Video: Liverpool’s Curtis Jones sends classy message to Alisson after scoring vs Sheffield United

Liverpool FC
Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones paid a classy tribute to team-mate Alisson after the Brazilian goalkeeper’s father recently died.

Jones took a moment to mention his grieving colleague after scoring the opening goal against Sheffield United in last night’s Premier League victory.

Watch below for this touching moment from Jones…

Liverpool have not been at their best recently, but got back to winning ways at Bramall Lane.

And this nice touch from Jones shows the team spirit in the squad clearly remains strong.

