Major managerial merry-go-round involving Liverpool and Real Madrid tipped to take place in summer 2022

The year of 2022 could play host to a major managerial merry-go-round, which would see Jurgen Klopp leave Liverpool for Real Madrid.

It’s something that no Reds fan wishes to entertain, even taking their fortunes of late into account, the prospect of Klopp eventually leaving Anfield.

After years of hurt and hardship, Klopp completely transformed the Liverpool squad, turning them into English and European champions once again.

As per Don Balon, though, it could all be coming to an end just a year from now.

Their report claims that, first of all, Zinedine Zidane could take the reins from France manager Didier Deschamps when his contract expires next summer.

That would leave the Real Madrid hot seat open for Klopp to take, with the German embarking on the next chapter of his glittering managerial career.

As per Don Balon, Steven Gerrard, a Liverpool legend who is making an impression at Rangers, would be the man to step into Klopp’s shoes and lead his beloved club forward.

There’s a lot of ifs and buts involved here, but it’s certainly not beyond the realms of possibility…