Manchester City fans praise performance of ‘world class’ West Ham United star

Manchester City fans are heaping praise onto West Ham United star Vladimir Coufal after his strong performance against them at the weekend.

The Czech Republic international has been among a number of impressive Hammers players of late, with David Moyes’ side generally performing above expectations at the moment.

That couldn’t prevent defeat against City, but Coufal put in a great shift and it didn’t go unnoticed by many of their fans.

HITC have put together some of the comments from MCFC supporters as they praised Coufal.

“World class!” said one fan.

Others compared him to former City and West Ham ace Pablo Zabaleta.

West Ham fans will now just have to hope Pep Guardiola wasn’t too impressed either and prepares a summer transfer swoop for the 28-year-old.

Coufal truly has been a great find and it wouldn’t be surprising if he soon attracted the interest of a number of top clubs.

