Man United and Leeds interested in signing Torino defender

According to reports, Manchester United and arch-rivals Leeds United are set to battle it out for Torino defender Nicolas N’Koulou.
The strange claims come from Italian outlet TuttoSport who have suggested both Premier League clubs are eyeing a potential move for the soon-to-be free agent.
After joining Torino back in 2017, N’Koulou’s current deal is now set to expire in the summer, meaning he would be a low-cost defensive option to any club looking to recruit him.
Although currently ruled out due to Coronavirus protocols, the 30-year-old has featured in just 11 Serie A matches this season.
United have been rumoured to be in the market for a new centre-back for quite some time now.
However, should these reports be accurate, fans will undoubtedly be wondering just how serious the Red Devils’ hierarchy is about bringing in a new top-level defender.
N’Koulou will be 31 next month and the fact Torino see no urgency in securing him down on a new deal only begs the question of why two of England’s biggest clubs would be interested.
United and Leeds fans – Would you take the Torino centre-back, even if he was free? – Let us know your thoughts in the comments.