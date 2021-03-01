DONE DEAL: Man United set to make first signing of summer 2021 as AC Milan star agrees contract

Manchester United are on the verge of signing Hakan Calhanoglu from AC Milan on a pre-contract agreement, according to Todo Fichajes.

Calhanoglu has been an excellent servant to Milan since signing from Bayer Leverkusen, playing his part in the resurgence of the Rossoneri. However, his contract is due to expire at the end of the season.

As a result, ever since January 1st, the Turk has been able to pen a pre-contract agreement with any interested parties with a view to joining them in the summer, without a single penny being exchanged.

If Todo Fichajes are to be believed, and it’s worth noting that this story has not been picked up by the English press at the time of writing, Calhanoglu will be a Manchester United player come the start of next season.

The report claims that Man United have been long admirers of Calhanoglu, with a deal now being completed which will see him become a Red Devil as soon as his current deal with AC Milan reaches it’s expiration date.

We’ll believe it when we see it…