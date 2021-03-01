Former Manchester United ace believes two big names could seal transfers away from Old Trafford

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has spoken out on the futures of Donny van de Beek and Paul Pogba.

It looks like it will be an interesting summer for these players, with Van de Beek barely playing for Man Utd this season, having been left as an unused substitute against Chelsea at the weekend, and it’s far from the first time that’s happened this term.

Pogba, meanwhile, has long been the subject of plenty of speculation after a difficult time at Old Trafford, with Chadwick noting that his agent Mino Raiola has often been at the heart of some of the transfer gossip that seems to follow the Frenchman around.

Chadwick says he’d like to see both players stay at United, but he can see how it might be the case that the club decide it’s best to move both of them on if the conditions are right.

It does seem like Van de Beek hasn’t won over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after his continued absence, while may fans would surely feel the team could do better than Pogba and add something different to their squad.

“It doesn’t look good for Van de Beek in terms of the very limited game time that he’s had, he didn’t even come on yesterday (against Chelsea),” Chadwick told CaughtOffside.

“In an ideal world he’d come back hungry next pre-season and ready to play. Obviously he’s a top class player and is used to playing week in, week out at Ajax. He’ll want to play I’m sure. If he was sold United would probably have to take a hit on the price due to his lack of game time and see what the best business sense is regarding that.

“I’d like to see him stay and show what a fantastic player he could be but it does seem strange that he’s barely kicked a ball all season.

“I think Pogba, before his latest injury, looked like kind of player United fans have been craving to see for the past few years. It would be a shame for him to go now after his best run of form.

“Pogba’s form might have raised because he thinks a transfer will happen, obviously his agent hasn’t been shy of talking about wanting to get him out. Again it depends on the business sense in terms of what kind of price comes in for Pogba. Before his injury that looked like it was starting to build up again.

“Ideally you’d want both players to stay, but if Van de Beek’s not playing and Pogba’s not at his best then maybe it’s time for pastures new for them and new blood coming in at Manchester United.”