Newcastle learn high asking price to seal Adam Armstrong transfer

Newcastle United are reportedly facing paying as much as £25million to sign Blackburn Rovers striker Adam Armstrong.

The 24-year-old has shone in the Championship in recent times, netting 19 league goals so far this season.

West Ham have also been linked with Armstrong, and it has emerged that it will cost big money to bring him to the Premier League.

Armstrong had a spell at Newcastle as a youngster and fans would no doubt love to see him return to St James’ Park following his recent improvement.

It might be tricky, however, for the Magpies to justify splashing out so much cash on a player who initially came up through their academy.

It shows they perhaps should’ve given the England youth international more of a chance when they had him.

NUFC ended up selling Armstrong for just £1.75m, so they’d make a big loss to bring him back.

