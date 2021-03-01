Menu

Neymar and Mauricio Pochettino have difference of opinion over Barcelona Champions League second leg

FC Barcelona
Posted by

Neymar is hoping to be fit for the second leg of PSG’s Champions League tie with Barcelona, but Mauricio Pochettino is reluctant to take risks with the Brazilian.

That’s what has been reported by Le Parisien, who write that, while Neymar’s intent is to be available to feature in next Wednesday’s game, Pochettino could refrain from selecting him, with PSG all-but through to the quarter-final stage of the Champions League.

MORE: Neymar has verbal agreement over new PSG contract, details to be completed soon

While there are no certainties in this competition, and what happened when these two sides met at the Nou Camp back in 2017 proved that, no team has ever been beaten 4-1 on their home soil in the first-leg of a Champions League tie and progressed to the next round.

More Stories / Latest News
“He contributes nothing” – These Real Madrid fans vent frustration as Zinedine Zidane selects “Spanish fraud” midfielder
“He’s going to play in Barcelona” – Pep Guardiola confirms Manchester City ace will be leaving in the summer
Damning stat shows just how dire Manchester United have been in recent clashes with ‘Big Six’ opposition

Barcelona have a near impossible task on their hands, and if Le Parisien are to be believed, that’s exactly why Pochettino is inclined to leave Neymar out of the contest through fear of aggravating his injury and thus cause him to spend even more time on the sidelines.

It’s wise management from Pochettino, who is, in truth, a wise manager, but the neutrals all want to see Neymar in action in the Champions League, especially against his former employers. We’ll still be crossing our fingers that he will be involved.

More Stories Mauricio Pochettino Neymar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.