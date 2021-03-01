Neymar and Mauricio Pochettino have difference of opinion over Barcelona Champions League second leg

Neymar is hoping to be fit for the second leg of PSG’s Champions League tie with Barcelona, but Mauricio Pochettino is reluctant to take risks with the Brazilian.

That’s what has been reported by Le Parisien, who write that, while Neymar’s intent is to be available to feature in next Wednesday’s game, Pochettino could refrain from selecting him, with PSG all-but through to the quarter-final stage of the Champions League.

While there are no certainties in this competition, and what happened when these two sides met at the Nou Camp back in 2017 proved that, no team has ever been beaten 4-1 on their home soil in the first-leg of a Champions League tie and progressed to the next round.

Barcelona have a near impossible task on their hands, and if Le Parisien are to be believed, that’s exactly why Pochettino is inclined to leave Neymar out of the contest through fear of aggravating his injury and thus cause him to spend even more time on the sidelines.

It’s wise management from Pochettino, who is, in truth, a wise manager, but the neutrals all want to see Neymar in action in the Champions League, especially against his former employers. We’ll still be crossing our fingers that he will be involved.