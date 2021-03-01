Menu

Newcastle United leading transfer chase for Benfica star as Portuguese giants could be under pressure to sell

Newcastle United are reportedly showing the strongest interest in a potential transfer deal for Benfica left-back Nuno Tavares.

The impressive 21-year-old is being strongly linked with the Magpies by a report in O Jogo, who also claim that Burnley and Napoli could be among his suitors.

The report suggests Newcastle are long-time admirers of Tavares and could be ready to pay around €15million to sign the young defender.

On top of that, O Jogo add that Benfica are currently looking like facing pressure to sell Tavares due to precarious finances, with the club facing missing out on Champions League qualification.

Benfica are currently only in the Europa League places in the Portuguese top flight, and if they miss out on the Champions League it could mean some of their best players move on.

Newcastle will no doubt hope to take advantage of this to bring in a quality young player to strengthen their defence for next season.

