“He’s going to play in Barcelona” – Pep Guardiola confirms Manchester City ace will be leaving in the summer

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has all-but confirmed that Eric Garcia will be signing for Barcelona, report Goal.

As noted on the Transfermarkt website, Garcia’s contract with City is due to expire in the summer transfer window. With it now being March, you can safely assume that he has little intention of renewing his deal with the champions-elect.

Pep Guardiola has appeared to confirm that, too, with a move to Barcelona, where both he and Garcia started their careers, looking as though it is now merely a foregone conclusion.

Guardiola told the press, in quotes carried by Goal:

“Eric Garcia is like a son. He was a guy last season that after lockdown was our best central defender. He never made a mistake and played in the quarter-final of the Champions League.”

“He’s going to play in Barcelona and that is not an average player – he is a top player. He was not selected in the last two games and it broke my heart.”

“That is why it is difficult for all the managers when you have a squad. You cannot imagine what it means.”

Man City are an astutely run football club. You get the impression that if Garcia had any intention of renewing his contract, it would have been signed and sealed some time ago now.

Garcia’s wish is evidently to return to Barcelona, which is hard to stomach for Guardiola, but the recent form of John Stones and Ruben Dias will make it easier to handle, no doubt…