Premier League and European clubs looking at Chelsea striker

According to recent reports, a host of Premier League and European clubs are interested in Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham.

Although he is a product of their youth academy, Abraham’s long-term Chelsea future has been cast into recent doubt.

After seeing manager Frank Lampard leave the club earlier this year, Abraham has found his first-team playing time heavily restricted.

Now under the guidance of new manager Thomas Tuchel, the English striker has featured in just five matches, in all competitions.

With his contract set to expire in 2023 there have been recent claims that the 23-year-old has little interest in signing an extension, especially whilst his employers are in the hunt for Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland.

However, in a shocking turn of events, what started as speculation the striker may be weighing-up his future options, the latest in the ongoing saga comes from the Telegraph, who claim clubs are now actively monitoring him.

The report doesn’t state exactly which clubs are in the hunt for Abraham’s signature, just that ‘Abraham is expected to be heavily involved in conversations among clubs and scouts over strikers while his contract situation remains unresolved’.