“He contributes nothing” – These Real Madrid fans vent frustration as Zinedine Zidane selects “Spanish fraud” midfielder

Real Madrid host Real Sociedad this evening with Zinedine Zidane’s men looking to close the gap on city rivals Atletico – but some fans on Twitter are not best pleased with the inclusion of one player in particular.

Los Blancos have endured a rollercoaster campaign to date, but remain very much in the race for the title and the Champions League. Zidane’s men can turn what looked as though it was going to be a nightmare season into a successful one, but they need to keep winning games.

Their latest test comes this evening against Real Sociedad, who have fallen down to fifth place in the table, having previously threatened to force their way into the title race. Below is the side that Zidane will be fielding in hope of securing all three points for the home side.

It is, in truth, not the strongest Real Madrid side we have seen over the years, with one player in particular being singled out by some fans on Twitter, who are bemoaning his continual inclusion in Zidane’s lineup. His name is Marco Asensio, and this bunch are not looking forward to watching him in action tonight.

Why is asensio starting again???

He contributes nothing. — ChinoChaka (@LLumamba) March 1, 2021

asensio starting dkm — . (@aliaskev_) March 1, 2021

Ew asensio… big Spanish fraud — HardGuy?? (@whentonn) March 1, 2021

Vini is dropped but Asensio can play nothing n be in the starting XI every game — SIMEON (@buck_sim) March 1, 2021

Asensio starts for Real Madrid in 2021. https://t.co/Hzg98bZ4js — F. (@BernabeuCF) March 1, 2021

Asensio is here to…idk why https://t.co/e55WRLM05o — Taríq de Gouveia (@Tariq_nr10) March 1, 2021