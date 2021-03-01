Real Madrid prepared to listen to offers for star defender, €70M bid could tempt Florentino Perez into sale

Real Madrid are prepared to listen to offers for defender Raphael Varane, with the Frenchman’s contract having just 18 months left to run, according to Todo Fichajes.

Varane has developed into one of the best centre-backs on the planet during his time as a Real Madrid player, but there are no certainties that his future will be at the Santiago Bernabeu.

As Todo Fichajes report, his contract expires in the summer of 2022, which means he could sign a pre-contract agreement with any interested parties and leave the club on a free as soon as January next year.

Real Madrid cannot afford to lose a player of his quality without receiving a penny in return, and if Todo Fichajes are to be believed, they will instead look to cash-in on Varane this summer in order to raise funds.

The report claims that, should an offer in the region of €70M land in Florentino Perez’s inbox, he would be tempted to sell. Varane would be a superb signing for most of the top clubs in Europe, make no mistake…