Report: São Paulo and several Brazilian clubs showing interest in Nacional wonderkid

The latest Brasileiro Série A campaign is in the books, and various clubs are looking for ways to improve their squads heading into the 2021 season.

São Paulo FC is ushering in a new era with Hernán Crespo as its manager, and the Argentine tactician already has its eyes on the club’s first recruit as he attempts to mold the squad into his vision.

According to TNT Sports, the Tricolor is showing interest in Uruguay midfielder Gabriel Neves. The 23-year-old currently plays with Club Nacional de Football.

Neves has appeared in 69 fixtures for the Uruguayan side, where he’s scored four goals and registered 12 assists. Furthermore, the young midfielder and made his debut with the Uruguay National Team last year.

When it comes to the cost, São Paulo wants to purchase 50-percent of the players’ rights for $2.5-million. São Paulo isn’t the only Brazilian side showing interest in Neves.

TNT Sports adds that Grêmio Foot-Ball Porto Alegrense, Sport Club Internacional, and Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras is also showing interest in the midfielder.