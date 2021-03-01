Slavia Prague chairman breaks silence on West Ham’s links to highly-rated striker

Slavia Prague chairman Jaroslav Tvrdik has taken to his personal social media to cool speculation that David Moyes could land highly-rated striker Abdallah Sima for just £35m.

Sima, 19, joined Slavia Prague last summer after making the switch from second-tier side FC MAS Taborsko in a deal worth just £104,000, as per Transfermarkt.

Despite initially joining Slavia Prague’s B side, it didn’t take the Senegalese forward long to be promoted to the club’s senior side.

In light of the teenager’s senior breakthrough, Sima is showcasing some highly impressive form.

After featuring in 22 matches in all competitions so far this season, the 19-year-old has already netted 15 times and assisted a further five goals.

The talented marksman’s latest goalscoring heroics came during his side’s recent Europa League second-leg against Leicester City.

Sima’s late goal sealed the Foxes’ exit from the illustrious European competition and in turn sent Slavia Prague safely through to the next round.

It has been the youngster’s prolific form that has seen him linked with a big move to England’s top-flight by way of Moyes’ Hammers.

According to a recent report from Claret and Hugh, it would cost the Londoners £35m in order to prise the striker away from the Czech Republic.

However, in an attempt to pour cold water on C&H’s report, the club’s chairman has taken to his Twitter to dismiss the claims.