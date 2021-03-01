Menu

Damning stat shows just how dire Manchester United have been in recent clashes with ‘Big Six’ opposition

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Just how uninspiring have Manchester United in their recent clashes with ‘Big Six’ opposition? This stat provided by @ThexGPhilosophy offers further insight into just that…

United were held to a 0-0 draw by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. While in isolation that is not such a bad result, when you put it into context over the course of the season, it’s just another concerning performance in a pretty dire run from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

MORE: Boost for Man United as FA rule Solskjaer and Shaw will escape punishment following recent referee comments

The Red Devils look all-but certain to be beaten to the Premier League title by rivals Manchester City, and it’s easy to see why when you consider how badly they have performed in the ‘Big Six’ six-pointers. This stat depicts that…

More Stories / Latest News
Major managerial merry-go-round involving Liverpool and Real Madrid tipped to take place in summer 2022
AC Milan contract rebel’s big decision could trigger transfer chain reaction that would send PSG star to Chelsea
Boost for Man United as FA rule Solskjaer and Shaw will escape punishment following recent referee comments

You can blame it on Bruno Fernandes, who has zero assists and just the one goal (a penalty) against ‘Big Six’ opposition, but United should not be relying so heavily on one player as it is.

If they want to have any chance of putting up a legitimate challenge for the title next campaign, they are going to have to improve on what we’ve seen of them in the big games this time around.

More Stories Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.