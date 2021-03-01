Damning stat shows just how dire Manchester United have been in recent clashes with ‘Big Six’ opposition

Just how uninspiring have Manchester United in their recent clashes with ‘Big Six’ opposition? This stat provided by @ThexGPhilosophy offers further insight into just that…

United were held to a 0-0 draw by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. While in isolation that is not such a bad result, when you put it into context over the course of the season, it’s just another concerning performance in a pretty dire run from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

The Red Devils look all-but certain to be beaten to the Premier League title by rivals Manchester City, and it’s easy to see why when you consider how badly they have performed in the ‘Big Six’ six-pointers. This stat depicts that…

In their last six matches against the “Big 6”: Man Utd (5.27) 0-1 (6.20) Opponents — The xG Philosophy (@xGPhilosophy) March 1, 2021

You can blame it on Bruno Fernandes, who has zero assists and just the one goal (a penalty) against ‘Big Six’ opposition, but United should not be relying so heavily on one player as it is.

If they want to have any chance of putting up a legitimate challenge for the title next campaign, they are going to have to improve on what we’ve seen of them in the big games this time around.