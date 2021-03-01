Steve Bruce takes aim at four Newcastle United players

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce is coming under fire for being overly critical on some of his players.

The Magpies boss singled out Joelinton, Jamal Lewis, Matt Ritchie and Martin Dubravka after the 1-1 draw with Wolves at the weekend.

And now an NUFC blog has hit out at Bruce for his poor man-management, as he once again failed to take responsibility for his role in the poor performance.

Bruce instead chose to highlight some individual errors from players, saying Joelinton could have done better to put away one chance in the game.

He also spoke out against Ritchie for his poor communication as he feels he didn’t pass on instructions to his team-mates quickly enough.

Bruce also hit out at Lewis for failing to ‘do the basics’ by stopping the cross for the Wolves goal.

And finally, NUFC blog also feel Bruce aimed a dig at goalkeeper Dubravka, saying he ‘could have done better’.

All in all, this hasn’t gone down too well, with Bruce surely needing to shoulder more of the blame for such a poor season at St James’ Park.