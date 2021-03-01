“We will discuss it” – Club chief sends message to Chelsea over potential transfer

AC Milan chief Paolo Maldini has sent a clear message to Chelsea over the purchase clause of on-loan defender Fikayo Tomori.

The 23-year-old has impressed on loan at Milan since leaving the Blues in January, and it may be that he’ll end up making a permanent switch to the San Siro.

However, Milan would face paying around £26million to activate the option of keeping Tomori, and Maldini believes that’s too high, as reported by Sky Sports.

“Tomori is a good talent and we have a buy-option clause,” Maldini said.

“The price is very high. AC Milan will decide at the end of this season and we will discuss it with Chelsea’s board.”

Chelsea’s response to this will be interesting, as Tomori is surely showing himself to be a player worth keeping an eye on between now and the end of the season before a final decision on his future is made.

Thomas Tuchel is not exactly blessed with great defensive options at the moment, so might do well to bring Tomori back if he continues to improve in his time in Italy.

The England international may not have been a regular for most of his Chelsea career so far, but he’s now showing what he can do with more playing time and could soon be ready to come back and stake his claim for a place in Tuchel’s starting XI.

