Liverpool set to rival Man United for bargain transfer as star cleared to move for €50m

Liverpool are reportedly set to rival Manchester United for the transfer of Raphael Varane as Real Madrid make him available this summer.

A report from Spanish outlet OkDiario suggests Real have decided to accept as little as €50million for Varane, with Man Utd and Liverpool named as being among his potential suitors.

The France international has generally been one of Europe’s top defenders for many years, though he’s perhaps not been quite at his best this season.

On top of that, Varane’s current Madrid contract is due to expire at the end of next season so it could mean he ends up leaving the Bernabeu on a free.

The Spanish giants would surely rather avoid this, so it might make sense for Los Blancos to cash in on him while they still can.

United would do well to bring in someone like Varane at the back after their disappointing season, with an upgrade surely needed on Victor Lindelof alongside Harry Maguire.

Liverpool also surely need to strengthen in that area of the pitch after suffering so many injuries this term, with Joel Matip and Joe Gomez surely too injury prone to be reliable long-term options.