(Video) Arsenal star wrong-foots Timothy Castange in savage turn of skill

Arsenal FC Leicester City FC
A clip has emerged from Sunday’s Premier League match between Arsenal and Leicester City which shows attacker Willian savagely wrong-footing defender Timothy Castagne.

Sunday’s game saw the Gunners fightback from Youri Tielemans’ early opener to eventually win 3-1.

However, despite the four-goal spectacle, one of the best moments of the second-half came from wide attacker Willian.

Whilst looking to get his side on the attack from his own half, the experienced Brazilian wrong-footed defender Castagne, leaving the full-back ruthlessly grounded.

Pictures courtesy of NBCSN

