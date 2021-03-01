Video: Real Madrid stunned on their own turf as superb Portu header gives Real Sociedad the lead

Real Madrid are in big trouble against Real Sociedad, with Portu giving the visitors the lead just shy of the hour mark.

Atletico Madrid have stumbled as of late, which has presented Los Blancos with an opportunity to get back into the title race. However, Zinedine Zidane’s men look completely incapable of taking advantage.

Considering Atletico are both ahead on points AND have games in hand, so the champions can ill afford to drop any more points if they want to have any chance of taking the top spot.

However, courtesy of Real Sociedad’s Portu, their behind on their own turf this evening.

Portu gives Real Sociedad the lead in Madrid! ? His brilliant header finds the far corner, leaving Courtois with no chance ? pic.twitter.com/2RGqt8J8KQ — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) March 1, 2021

Pictures courtesy of MAXSPORT

Ferland Mendy is a well accomplished left-back, but his vertical challenge is one that he can’t overcome. In this case, it’s cost Real Madrid a goal, but one that’d be hard to criticise him for directly – it was, in truth, just a brilliant header from Portu.