David Jones, Mark Hughes, whoever it may be who is responsible for this absolute clanger of a joke, hang your head in shame.

We tune in to Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football programme every week for first-class analysis of Premier League football, not jokes about mid-to-late 80s pop artists, intertwined with modern memes.

Yet, you have to play with the hand you’re dealt, and with tonight’s Monday night fixture hardly being one likely to captivate the nation, a Rick Astley joke might just be newsworthy in this case.

“Ryan Astley…he’s never going to give up!” ?? Criminal from @DavidJonesSky as he steals Mark Hughes’ joke, Sparky wasn’t happy with that one! ?#MNF pic.twitter.com/j1NSSOgrfd — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 1, 2021

Jones was quick to assign the credit/blame to Hughes, who is making his first ever appearance on MNF, likely to put himself in the managerial shop window. It worked for Mauricio Pochettino, after all.

Hughes is hardly going to convince potential employers to pick up the phone by making dad jokes of that nature, though. His cameo on Sky Sports tonight may well prove counterproductive…