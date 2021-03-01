Menu

A legendary meme, 80s pop and a stolen joke – Why this Southampton starlet is “never gonna’ give up”

Posted by

David Jones, Mark Hughes, whoever it may be who is responsible for this absolute clanger of a joke, hang your head in shame.

We tune in to Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football programme every week for first-class analysis of Premier League football, not jokes about mid-to-late 80s pop artists, intertwined with modern memes.

Yet, you have to play with the hand you’re dealt, and with tonight’s Monday night fixture hardly being one likely to captivate the nation, a Rick Astley joke might just be newsworthy in this case.

More Stories / Latest News
Under-fire official pulls out of another Premier League fixture as ex-ref says he “lost focus” during free-kick calamity
Neymar and Mauricio Pochettino have difference of opinion over Barcelona Champions League second leg
“He contributes nothing” – These Real Madrid fans vent frustration as Zinedine Zidane selects “Spanish fraud” midfielder

Jones was quick to assign the credit/blame to Hughes, who is making his first ever appearance on MNF, likely to put himself in the managerial shop window. It worked for Mauricio Pochettino, after all.

Hughes is hardly going to convince potential employers to pick up the phone by making dad jokes of that nature, though. His cameo on Sky Sports tonight may well prove counterproductive…

More Stories mark hughes Rick Astley

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.