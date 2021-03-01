Menu

Video: Vinicius Jr saves Real Madrid’s blushes late on with deflected effort to hold Real Sociedad to a draw

Real Madrid CF
Aaaaand breathe. Vinicius Jr saved Real Madrid from embarrassment on their home soil against Real Sociedad, late in the game.

Real Madrid looked as though they were going to fall to a defeat which could prove to be a hammer blow in their efforts to retain their La Liga crown. A brilliant header from Portu had the visitors leading into the final minutes of the c ontest.

MORE: Video: Real Madrid stunned on their own turf as superb Portu header gives Real Sociedad the lead

However, a substitute from Zinedine Zidane, which introduced the polarising Vinicius Jr, ended up being decisive on the night, with the Brazilian scoring an 88th minute goal to rescue Los Blancos a point and save their blushes in Madrid.

Vinicius was aided by the deflection, but he won’t care one bit. He has his critics at Real Madrid, so scoring a winning goal at the business end of the season against strong opposition won’t hurt his case one bit.

