Video: Vinicius Jr saves Real Madrid’s blushes late on with deflected effort to hold Real Sociedad to a draw

Aaaaand breathe. Vinicius Jr saved Real Madrid from embarrassment on their home soil against Real Sociedad, late in the game.

Real Madrid looked as though they were going to fall to a defeat which could prove to be a hammer blow in their efforts to retain their La Liga crown. A brilliant header from Portu had the visitors leading into the final minutes of the c ontest.

However, a substitute from Zinedine Zidane, which introduced the polarising Vinicius Jr, ended up being decisive on the night, with the Brazilian scoring an 88th minute goal to rescue Los Blancos a point and save their blushes in Madrid.

Vini Jr. grabs a late equaliser on his 100th appearance! ? He was helped by a deflection, but that’s an important goal for Real Madrid ? pic.twitter.com/UXi4HF6aLd — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) March 1, 2021

Vinicius was aided by the deflection, but he won’t care one bit. He has his critics at Real Madrid, so scoring a winning goal at the business end of the season against strong opposition won’t hurt his case one bit.