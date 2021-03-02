Menu

Chelsea star’s friendship with Declan Rice could be key to summer transfer

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham is a top summer transfer target for West Ham, according to the reliable Ex-WHUFC employee.

Speaking on Patreon, the transfer source stated that Abraham is one of the players being considered up front for David Moyes’ side ahead of the summer.

He states that Abraham looks unlikely to sign a new contract at Chelsea and could move on to play more first-team football.

And it seems his long-standing friendship with West Ham star Declan Rice could swing things in the Hammers’ favour.

It’s worth noting that Rice has also been linked as a target for Chelsea in recent times, as well as for Manchester United and other top clubs.

Tammy Abraham

Tammy Abraham to West Ham?

Still, it seems Rice is now less likely to move to Stamford Bridge after Thomas Tuchel recently replaced Frank Lampard as manager.

Could the midfielder now lure Abraham across London instead?

