Arsenal identify potential replacement for Alexandre Lacazette in striker who has scored 19 league goals this season

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Eintract Frankfurt striker Andre Silva has emerged as a potential transfer target for Arsenal.

Having initially shown promise as a youngster coming through at Porto, Silva earned himself a move to AC Milan, with the Rossoneri splashing the cash in the transfer market in hope of bridging the gap between themselves and their Serie A rivals.

While they have eventually achieved that goal, Silva had very little part to play in it. After netting just the two goals in 25 Serie A appearances, the striker headed out on loan. First to Sevilla, then to Frankfurt, where the deal was eventually made permanent.

With Silva, now 25-years-old, having scored 19 goals in 21 Bundesliga games this campaign to date, it’s safe to say that his time in Germany is proving to be successful. We are finally seeing the best of the Portugal international, and if Calciomercato are to be believed, Arsenal are taking notice.

Calciomercato claim that Arsenal are eyeing Silva as a potential replacement for Alexandre Lacazette. While the Frenchman’s goal haul this campaign is no disgrace, he’s not of the required quality for a side looking to force their way back into the Champions League conversation.

It would be no surprise to see Lacazette step aside in order for a new striker to step in and help out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in attack. Whether that man will be Andre Silva is something we are yet to conclusively discover…