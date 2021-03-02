Arsenal are reportedly set to rival Leicester City for the potential summer transfer of Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard.

The young Frenchman has shone during his time in Scotland and is now expected to earn a big move to the Premier League or another more competitive league before too long.

Reports also name Roma as being among Edouard’s admirers, but it could be an interesting battle between Arsenal and Leicester for his signature.

The Gunners could do with more fire power up front after a difficult season, with Edouard likely to be an upgrade on Alexandre Lacazette, while even Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has not been at his best.

Leicester may be a more tempting destination at the moment, however, with Brendan Rodgers’ side firmly in the race for a top four spot this season.

Edouard could be an ideal long-term successor to the ageing Jamie Vardy at the King Power Stadium, and he’d surely fit in well in Rodgers’ style of football.

It’s previously been suggested that Celtic could let Edouard go for around £30million.