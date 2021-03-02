Arsenal star increasingly likely to seal transfer away this summer

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette is reportedly looking increasingly likely to seal a transfer away from the club this summer.

The Frenchman has not been at his best for some time now, and it makes sense that the Gunners could now view him as a player they’d be prepared to cash in on.

A report from football.london suggests this now looks the most likely outcome this summer, and they’ve also named some potential destinations for the former Lyon man.

This follows Todo Fichajes also strongly linking Lacazette with a move away from the Emirates Stadium, with their report claiming Arsenal could let him go for around €35million.

Lacazette has 59 goals in 157 games for Arsenal, with the 29-year-old never quite looking as prolific as he did during his days in Ligue 1.

Still, he’s been a fine performer for Arsenal and it’s easy to imagine he could have plenty of suitors if he is indeed made available this summer.

Much will depend on his asking price, and one imagines AFC won’t be keen to let him leave on the cheap, even if he isn’t seen as the most important player in their squad.