Bournemouth duo pen behind the scenes contract extensions, journalist allays concerns of fanbase

Broadcast journalist Kris Temple has provided a contract update on two AFC Bournemouth stars, which will do plenty of good in terms of allaying any concerns of the fan base.

Bournemouth’s meteoric rise to the Premier League was a remarkable achievement for all involved, but they will be wary not to undo all the good work that they did previously by free-falling back down the football league.

On the contrary, with the Cherries currently sitting in sixth place in the Championship, a return back to England’s top tier may well be on the horizon.

The only way for them to achieve that is to keep the squad together, with key players’ futures being protected. If Kris Temple is to be believed, they’re working on achieving exactly that.

? S Cook & Begovic deals expire in summer of 2022. Should’ve probably added Wilshere, but I think most are aware he is on a deal until the end of this season. — Kris Temple (@kristemple) March 1, 2021

It’s unusual for a club to do their dealings in such a low-key manner, especially when it comes to a player like Steve Cook, who has had a starring role to play in a significant part of the club’s history.

However, his future is committed to the club, which at the end of the day, is all that matters.