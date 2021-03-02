Menu

Decision made: Man United strike pre-contract agreement over smart free transfer

AC Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu has reportedly decided to complete a transfer to Manchester United this summer.

The Turkey international is nearing the end of his current contract with Milan and looks set to be one of the most tempting free agents on the market ahead of next season.

According to Todo Fichajes. Calhanoglu has chosen Old Trafford as his next destination after striking a pre-contract agreement with Man Utd.

The 27-year-old has enjoyed a fine career at the San Siro and also impressed in spells at Bayer Leverkusen and Hamburg earlier in his career.

A great passer of the ball from midfield, Calhanoglu is also a well-known dead-ball specialist, having scored some superb free-kicks in his time, as well as other memorable goals from long range.

Hakan Calhanoglu

Hakan Calhanoglu to Manchester United on a free transfer this summer?

United could perhaps benefit from a signing like this after Donny van de Beek’s struggles in Manchester, while Paul Pogba remains something of an enigma despite some improvement this season.

It makes sense that MUFC would have found it hard to turn down the chance to land a quality player like Calhanoglu on a free.

