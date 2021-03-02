Chelsea ace expected to push for summer exit after lack of playing time under Thomas Tuchel

It makes sense to gradually introduce a young talent into the first team, but Billy Gilmour has reached a point where playing U23 football isn’t going to do much for him anymore.

He’s clearly a supremely talented player although his lack of physicality may worry some managers, but he’s shown he can control a game with his ability on the ball and movement.

His main problem just now has been a lack of first team opportunities, and the change in the dugout with Thomas Tuchel coming in hasn’t altered his situation either.

It makes sense that Gilmour would look to move on in the summer in search of regular first team football, and a report from Goal via The Express has indicated that he’ll push for a loan move.

A few different clubs are mentioned in the Premier League as likely landing spots but Rangers have also been suggested, so it could be an interesting choice between gaining Premier League experience or developing at a club who face similar pressures.

At Rangers he will be expected to win every game and they’re a possession heavy team who will dominate almost every week, but it could still make more sense to play for a Premier League club instead.

There’s no sign of a permanent exit at this point so it’s clear that Chelsea still rate him very highly, but this does look like the best solution.