Chelsea legend says Blues star should’ve left, contrasts his struggles with Arsenal wonderkid’s positive displays

Chelsea legend Alan Hudson believes Callum Hudson-Odoi might have done better to seal a transfer to Bayern Munich when he had the opportunity.

The England international hasn’t really lived up to expectations in his Chelsea career so far, despite initially looking like a hugely promising young player rising through their academy.

Hudson-Odoi was notably close to a big move to Bayern Munich not so long ago, as reported by the Daily Mail, which gives an idea of just how highly rated he is.

It’s just not quite happened for the 20-year-old, however, and Hudson believes he seems to be playing with a lack of freedom, contrasting his displays to those of another highly-rated young attacker, Bukayo Saka at Arsenal.

“Hudson-Odoi would have been better let go to Bayern Munich,” Hudson told CaughtOffside.

“He seems to be a player who is lost between defence and attack. When you ask for players to play in strange roles, something they’ve never done, you have to expect they get lost.

“If you watch Saka at Arsenal the young lad is playing in a team going nowhere, but he gets the ball and his first glance is forward, like his creation against Benfica and he is far more inexperienced than Hudson-Odoi.”

Hudson also told us earlier about how new Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel hasn’t impressed him due to not giving players freedom, and he added that the German tactician is making too many changes to his team and doesn’t seem to have settled on his strongest line up yet.

“I think Tuchel is still going through his trial period with certain players and somewhere along the line it is going to rebound on him,” Hudson said.

“There’s too much chopping and changing. I know Frank Lampard didn’t know his best team, but by now Tuchel should, but he seems to be lost, like he’s saying ‘I have to look at everybody!’

“He has all week to do that. I could tell if a player was good enough in training, it really is that simple.”