Chelsea need loanee to have an outstanding end to the season to justify £35m asking price

Chelsea’s squad is already huge after they went on a spending spree last summer, and competition for places could be even more fierce if they repeat that at the end of the season.

It means that players like Ross Barkley will surely need to find a new club if they want to play regular football, so the ideal scenario may see him stay at Aston Villa.

He’s had a mixed time so far with some truly outstanding moments, but he’s only managed three goals and one assist in the Premier League this season so it makes you wonder how much he’s really worth.

According to a report from Football Insider Chelsea are willing to sell him permanently at the end of the season, but the suggested price tag of £35m is too much for Villa just now.

READ MORE: Chelsea ace expected to push for summer exit after lack of playing time under Thomas Tuchel

Paying that much would be a record transfer fee for Dean Smith’s side, and it’s suggested that they are reluctant to sanction the move just now because he’s seen as a luxury player and they still don’t really know how to get the best out of him.

The report does point out that they would be open to keeping him so there is interest, but he will need to have an outstanding end to the season to convince them to match that asking price.

From Chelsea’s point of view it will depend on what other interest is out there as there’s no point in bringing him back if he’s not going to play, so perhaps that price tag will reduce in that scenario.