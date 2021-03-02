According to Football Insider, Tottenham Hotspur have offered a contract to Birmingham City prospect Rico Browne, who is also a target for London rivals West Ham.

Football Insider report that Browne was offered a deal by Spurs after a trial period ended last month, an 18-month contract was verbally put forward to the ace, that has yet to be followed up by a written offer.

The 17-year-old is actually on trial with the Hammers right now, with the centre-back arriving at West Ham on Monday, with the ace able to feature in youth team fixtures.

Football Insider add that Spurs made their plunge for Browne after a trial period that saw the defender impress against heated rivals Arsenal.

Despite that, it’s claimed that the Hammers are in pole position for the prospect’s signing.

Birmingham, a club that have been run recklessly for some time now, are looking to overhaul their setup – effectively closing their academy in favour of B and C teams. Brentford operate with this model.

That leaves Browne available for exit, he wouldn’t be the only Blues talent to leave for a Premier League club this season as Calum Scanlon joined Liverpool in January in a deal worth around £500,000.

Browne has made three appearances in the FA Youth Cup over the last 15 months.