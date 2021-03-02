‘Finally on the same team’ – Paul Pogba sends Man United fans wild in link up with target Jadon Sancho as Dortmund sensation follows star

Paul Pogba and Jadon Sancho have sent Manchester United fans wild with their social media posts after the superstars teamed up on TikTok in an advert for Pepsi.

The Manchester United midfielder is seen performing some kick ups as he drinks from a can of Pepsi, whilst Red Devils target Sancho does the same but with Pepsi Max in his hands.

It was reported by the Guardian this summer that United walked away from a deal for the Borussia Dortmund sensation, as it would cost €120m for the transfer and a total outlay of €250m.

Sancho wrote that himself and Pogba are certainly the ‘best duet’ on the Pepsi roster, whilst the World Cup winner tweeted ‘Finally on the same team Sancho (wink) – the Pepsi Global team’.

This has unsurprisingly driven Manchester United fans wild. They’ve also noticed that Sancho has just started following Pogba on Instagram, taking their relationship to the next level.

Even Pogba wants the Sancho transfer pic.twitter.com/Ufwni5rwO3 — Will ? (@ftbl_will) March 2, 2021

Sancho just followed Pogba on Instagram ??? Round 2 – Here we go ? pic.twitter.com/6Vt0Z8j3tA — United Section (@TheUtdSection) March 2, 2021

More Stories / Latest News Ex-Red urges Liverpool to sign star who’d give Alexander-Arnold and Robertson another 20 assists a season Chelsea legend says Blues star should’ve left, contrasts his struggles with Arsenal wonderkid’s positive displays Miracle for Barcelona as star returns to training despite recent injury concerns

Sancho endured a relatively slow start to the season after the intense transfer speculation over the summer but he’s back at his best again now, the 20-year-old has 11 goals and 16 assists this term.

With the Londoner set to be part of England’s Euros squad as well this summer, we can’t see the speculation stopping anytime soon.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side recruited young wingers Amad Diallo Traore and Facundo Pellistri last summer, but Sancho is the calibre of player that could immediately bolster the starting lineup.