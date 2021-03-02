Boost for Chelsea in pursuit of superstar striker as cash-strapped Barcelona drop out of the race

In what could prove to be good news for Chelsea, Barcelona have seemingly exited the race to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

Haaland looks certain to be one of the best players of his generation, with the Norway international and PSG’s Kylian Mbappe tipped to be the natural replacements for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The question on everyone’s mind is: where will his career play out? It has been widely accepted that he will not stay at Dortmund for the bulk of his career, so where next?

Well, The Athletic report that Chelsea are seriously interested in signing Haaland and will try to do so this upcoming summer before his release clause becomes active.

If Roman Abramovich is hoping to bring Haaland to Stamford Bridge this summer, he’ll be given encouragement by the fact Don Balon report Barcelona cannot afford to pursue the striker.

Barcelona, along with Spanish rivals Real Madrid, are considered among the elite group of clubs who could attract any player on the planet. Not having to compete with them is a huge benefit for Chelsea.

You get the impression that Florentino Perez will not give up so easily, though…