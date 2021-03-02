Menu

Chelsea legend names the signing his old club are “crying out for” but urges caution over big-name transfer target

Chelsea FC
Chelsea legend Alan Hudson has spoken out on transfer rumours linking Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland with the Blues.

The former Chelsea and England midfielder believes it’s crucial for the west London giants to add a world class number nine to their squad if they are to make progress next season.

However, Hudson also urged caution on Haaland, who is the name on everyone’s lips at the moment after a sensational run of form at Borussia Dortmund.

MORE: Stats reveal Chelsea’s three best players this season

Chelsea have been named as among the Norway international’s suitors in Fabrizio Romano’s column on Benchwarmers, but Hudson is wary of hyping these kinds of players up too much after the disappointing form of Timo Werner since his move from RB Leipzig in the summer.

Werner has flopped in the Premier League despite looking world class in his time in Germany, and Hudson seems worried the same could well happen to Haaland, though he concedes that someone like Robert Lewandowski is needed at Stamford Bridge.

“Is there anyone at Chelsea that can see that they are crying out for a world class striker?” Hudson told CaughtOffside.

“I know they thought they bought one but whoever bought him did not do their homework. When you look at the free scoring Polish Number 9 Robert Lewandowski that is what you have to have in your side to become a force in world football.

Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland has been strongly linked with Chelsea

“I have heard Chelsea are willing to give Thomas Tuchel money to spend, and he better spend it quickly and wisely on a top Number 9.”

On Haaland, he added: “Like Bayern, Dortmund play a totally different game – and like we were all told Werner was a goal-machine – it seems that he struggles in this league.

“I would find it very interesting to see if Haaland is the answer and who he would play off.”

More Stories Alan Hudson Erling Haaland Robert Lewandowski Thomas Tuchel Timo Werner

