Man Utd legend explains why Red Devils transfer target may favour Man City or Liverpool

Manchester United legend Andrew Cole has warned that his old club could struggle to seal the transfer of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland ahead of some of their rivals.

The Norway international has been linked with Man Utd and a number of other top clubs by Fabrizio Romano in his column for Benchwarmers, and it will be interesting to see how his future pans out this summer.

Cole, however, has cautioned that United are not necessarily the big attraction they once were, and named the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool as possibly more tempting destinations for a player like Haaland.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror about the Haaland transfer saga, Cole said: “To get these guys to come, Haaland for instance, you’ve got to entice them with something.

“You’ve got to entice them with the possibility of winning silverware or being a year away from it.

“These guys are going to have other options, possibly Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Real Madrid, maybe Barcelona.

“If you’re playing and have the option of all these clubs, where would United really figure at this moment in time?

“Even though I love United, I don’t think the club now can ride on its name alone, especially when you’re trying to bring these players in.

“It’s not like when I signed for United. We have to be brutally honest, back then everybody wanted to go there.

“We’re talking 2021 now. Does everyone want to go to United now? I’m not quite sure everyone wants to now.”

United urgently need a top signing up front and Haaland could fit the bill perfectly, though it’s certainly easy to imagine the 20-year-old could win a lot more in the way of major trophies with a move elsewhere.

City and Liverpool have been dominant in recent years, with Pep Guardiola’s side perhaps favourites for both the Premier League and Champions League this year.

City also need a long-term replacement for Sergio Aguero, and Haaland could shine in that role at the Etihad Stadium.

Liverpool have also been hugely successful with Champions League and Premier League victories in recent years, and working under Jurgen Klopp could be hugely tempting for someone like Haaland.

