Chelsea chief Roman Abramovich is reportedly really keen to seal the transfer of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian goal machine looks set to be one of the most in-demand talents of the summer as Fabrizio Romano listed Chelsea as among a number of top clubs chasing him in his recent Benchwarmers column.

Now leading sports agent Saad Wadia has claimed that Chelsea owner Abramovich really wants Haaland and doesn’t care how much he costs…

?“I was speaking to someone at Chelsea & Roman really wants him” “Chelsea don’t care how much it is going to cost”! ?? Erling Haaland to Chelsea ???? Leading sports agent Saad Wadia speaks on The Terrace Live ? – https://t.co/IQ2dOmCZyP #cfc pic.twitter.com/4ukA8Awq5G — The Terrace (@TFTerrace) March 1, 2021

Wadia has worked with big names like Liverpool legend Ian Rush and former Chelsea star Michael Essien, so seems a reliable source in terms of potential goings-on at Stamford Bridge.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea’s interest is quite as strong as he claims, but who could blame the Blues for wanting a top signing up front for next season?

Timo Werner hasn’t lived up to expectations and there are surely doubts over both Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham as well, with Haaland the kind of signing who could transform the club if he joins.