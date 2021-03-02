Menu

Image: VAR farce at the Etihad – Manchester City robbed of goal by extraordinarily pedantic offside call

Manchester City
Posted by

The VAR offside margins are getting more and more pedantic as the weeks pass. Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte was robbed of a goal against Wolves this evening.

When VAR was first introduced, both players and managers were calling for clarification on the offside rule. The FA and PGMOL decided to make it scientific, by the centimetre, on or offside.

The issue is, they do not have the necessary technology to determine these kind of margins, exactly when the ball was kicked and exactly where the players’ body parts are.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Liverpool loanee Harvey Elliott reminds everyone he’s only a teenager by making awful error leading to goal
Major blow for Arsenal as young star drops huge hint that he’s leaving this summer
Video: Man City take the lead over Wolves via unfortunate Dendoncker own-goal following great work from both Mahrez and Rodri

It’s for that reason that it’s downright wrong for VAR to be ruling out Premier League goals based on margins as small as this.

Laporte has been ruled offside as a result of his shirt sleeve placement, adjudged to be just beyond the last Wolves defender. How on Earth are we going to convince the next generation of football fans to fall in love with the game in it’s current state?

It’s farcical. Absolutely farcical.

More Stories Aymeric Laporte VAR

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.