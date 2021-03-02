Latest report indicates Arsenal have a huge chance to seal permanent deal for star this summer

Real Madrid look like they could be at a major crossroads this summer, but it appears they want to continue with Zinedine Zidane for at least one more season:
In a way that does make sense because he’s been a hugely successful manager for years, but there has been a doubt over his future due to his reluctance to integrate the younger players into the first team.
It could be a simple case that they aren’t good enough, but a lot of money has been spent in recent years on the likes of Dani Ceballos, Renier Jesus, Martin Odegaard, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr, Luka Jovic and Eder Militao to name a few, and none of them have established themselves as undisputed starters so far.
It meant the door was open to a potential change this summer to a boss who might be able to get the best out of those players, but it now sounds like Zidane will be staying.
That news has to interest Arsenal fans when it comes to Odegaard’s future, as a recent report from Eurosport confirmed that he would look to push for a permanent transfer this summer if Zidane stays.
It appears that he doesn’t trust Zidane to give him a proper chance in the team and he’s reached that point where he needs to be playing regular football, so this suggests Arsenal have a huge chance to sign him this summer.
It’s likely he will command a sizeable fee but it could be affordable if Odegaard makes it clear that he wants out, so hopefully it’s a situation they can take advantage of if he impresses over the next few months.