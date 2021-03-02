According to Phil Hay of the Athletic (subscription required), Leeds players were ‘sold’ on £18m signing Diego Llorente after only a few training sessions.

Llorente has been limited to just four appearances for the Yorkshire outfit since his big-money move from Real Sociedad, but the centre-back has shown real quality as of late.

The 27-year-old has played the entire 90 minutes in both of the last Premier League encounters, with the ace showing the quality that’s seen him capped by Spain against Southampton and Aston Villa.

Whilst there may have been doubts from some on the 6ft1 defender’s after the injury troubles, Phil Hay reports that was never the feeling in and around the club.

Hay states that Llorente is understood to have ‘settled well’ in England, whilst the Spaniard offers a ‘strong and competitive presence in training’.

It’s added that the rest of the Leeds squad were ‘sold’ on Llorente after just a few sessions at Thorp Arch, which really highlights the kind of quality that Leeds have in the Real Madrid academy graduate.

It’s certainly an encouraging, and long-awaited bit of news on the Llorente front after his start to life in the top-flight was plagued by the injury troubles.

Hay adds that the ace’s ‘only blemish’ against Aston Villa was an ‘exaggerated reaction’ to a foul from Ollie Watkins in the first-half.

Llorente seemingly settling into the team now has alleviated major concerns for Marcelo Bielsa in regards to centre-backs.

They recruited in the position during the summer, but their other addition in Robin Koch has also seen a debut campaign overshadowed by a lengthy knee injury.